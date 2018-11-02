Closure order for Sheffield home linked to anti-social behaviour

A home in Sheffield has been issued with a closure order as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the neighbourhood.

The order, which was granted at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday , restricts access to the property on Lupton Walk in Lowedges for three months until January 31 next year.

Police at Lupton Walk, in Lowedges, Sheffield

READ MORE: Murder arrest after woman's body is found in South Yorkshire

Under the terms, only the two people named in the order and healthcare professionals or council workers are entitled to enter or remain on the premises during that period.

Anyone else found at the address without a reasonable excuse could face prison for breaching the terms of the order, which is a criminal offence.

READ MORE: New financial investigators hired to seize more illegal assets for South Yorkshire Police

Police pin the terms of the closure order to the door of the property

Police and council officers teamed up to secure the order, which was granted under the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act.

Posting on Facebook, police said: "Today the Gleadless Valley and Lowedges neighbourhood policing team and Sheffield City Council ASB team were granted a closure order for 40 Lupton Walk, Lowedges, as a result of the ongoing anti-social behaviour issues in and around the location.

READ MORE: Sheffield Owlerton Stadium boss died after collapsing while walking four-year-old daughter home from school

“Both teams had worked closely together to collect the evidence required to secure the closure order.”

Closure orders can be granted where there is evidence someone has engaged in disorder, anti-social or criminal behaviour on the premises, or is likely to do so.

They can be made for a maximum of three months but it is possible to extend the duration to six months in total.