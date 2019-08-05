Clumsy fly-tipper dumps personal paperwork at Sheffield beauty spot

Fly-tipping at Lady Cannings Plantation

A resident, who frequented Lady Cannings Plantation on Houndskirk Road, said he made the discovery when he was passing by the park on Sunday.

“Rule No 1 for fly-tipping in a national park: Don’t leave loads of your personal post in the rubbish you’re tipping,” he said, as he posted several pictures of the fly-tipping incident on Twitter.

He said besides loads of post with the same matching name and address, he also found household waste in two separate ‘dumps’ including a fridge and lots of beer and energy drink cans.

He added that the name on all those letters is one of the listed officers of a garage and the correspondence address not far from Lady Cannings Plantation.

“Doubt that’s a coincidence,” he said.

The said garage, however, could not be reached when contacted.