Collision blocks motorway near Sheffield

A collision has blocked the motorway near Sheffield this morning.

Highways England said lane one of the southbound stretch of the M1 between Junction 33 at Catcliffe and Junction 32 for the M18 is affected.

The collision is causing delays on the approach to the crash scene.

