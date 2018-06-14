Column: We must carry spirit of Ramadan

Approximately 1.6 billion Muslims around the world will be celebrating Eid at the end of this week. This follows a month of fasting. Ramadan is a month in which Muslims strengthen their human resolve, open their doors and give to the whole of society in abundance – for me, it is a spiritual detox that enables me to understand all my privileges, whether they be my choices, access to resources or simply having a voice – privileges we all take for granted.

Throughout this month of Ramadan, mosques have been opening their doors feeding and interacting with people of all faiths and none, homeless, rich or poor. I would not be surprised if more than a million people in the UK were fed, along with many millions across the world. Yet despite these interactions it seems that they are not enough to stop unprecedented levels of hate or anti-Muslim inspired attacks.

The Al Emaan mosque and Islamic centre in Burngreave, with the green space in the foreground.

This month, we have had a mosque and a gurdawara in Leeds being subject to an arson attack and a mosque in Rotherham receiving a further threatening letter that there will a further Punish a Muslim Day in July of this year.

The Grenfell inquiry also began this month, but many of us will not be aware that it was during the month of Ramadan that the Grenfell horror took place and that it was Muslim worshippers that were coming back from prayers that raised the alarm, which then resulted in the mosque converting into a refuge, community hub and distribution centre. The mosque even delayed Eid celebrations so that the community of all faiths and none could come together to share sorrow.

I am writing this column because I am tired of our hardworking police having to provide community assurances that things will be okay. Politicians continue to use abstract terms and platitudes, and the Government commits more money to be invested in crime prevention measures and so on. None of this will make a difference to how it feels being a Muslim in the UK or address the actual causes of hate. Muslims are demonised as terrorist sympathisers, misogynists, abusers, subjugate women, have something wrong in their heritage and plan to Islamise and change the DNA of the UK.

Everything you hear chanted by the number of far right marches in this country and the placards these hatemongers hold up to divide and polarise communities. Ask either Alan Billings or Mark Burns-Williamson, respective Police and Crime Commissioners of financial costs in South and West Yorkshire, and they will tell you collectively, it’s more than a million.

I know I should confront the racists and the fascists, which I will – though I must confess I am incredibly sad, more than I am angry. My reasons for this is because this is what happens when acts of criminality are irresponsibly racialised by prominent politicians and the media for the sake of populism. As a result, communities become divided and polarised, victim’s voices are lost, grievances get hijacked and the far right is given oxygen and legitimisation to march through our communities spewing hate, and subtly changing the conscience and thoughts of ordinary people to join them on their cause.

Therefore, should I be angry at the far-right groups or the people that gave them oxygen and legitimisation – more fundamentally, we must realise that nationalism is having an impact on generations of people, young and old, and for me, we must do everything in our power to prevent losing generations to hate. Notwithstanding the fact if we don’t work together to stop this hate, it will cost billions, though the community cost will be infinitely more. To change, we must work together to deconstruct the narrative of hate, up the ante on promoting diversity, bring people together, and ensure that the contribution of minorities is firmly embedded, economically, socially and culturally in policy frameworks that mainly public sector institutions are responsible for. If we can do these simple acts, carry forward the spirit of Ramadan, I’m convinced we can change this trajectory.

