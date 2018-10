Comedian Adam Rowe talks about how his tough start to life hasn’t held him back in Undeniable.

The 26-year-old Liverpudlian has built a reputation with 50 million views online of comedy. At the Leadmill tomorrow (Friday) he looks at how class, race, sociological issues, mental health and personality hinder or aid you. Adam describes it as “an hour of opinionated, brutally honest stand-up”.