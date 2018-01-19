Community backs fundraising campaign for miracle South Yorkshire boy who 'battles back from the brink'

A community is getting behind a fundraising campaign in aid of a miracle boy who continually inspires those around him by 'battling back from the brink'.

Little fighter William Ryder was called a miracle boy and hit the headlines after surviving despite suffering a stroke while still in the womb.

Michelle, William and Paul Ryder.

In his short life he has also battled a range of conditions including pneumonia, suspected meningitis, chronic lung disease, epilepsy and a brain condition.

But the brave six-year-old has continued to defy the odds and astonish his family and doctors by fighting back against his various life-threatening illnesses - and often with a smile on his face.

His parents Paul, aged 39, and Michelle, aged 41, formerly of Doncaster, have now launched a fundraising campaign so they can make modifications to their Goldthorpe home to help William to live as independent a life as possible.

The campaign to raise £10, 000 had already reached the £2700 mark thanks to more than 90 individual donations from kind-hearted residents in the community, and one donation from as far away as Australia.

Michelle and William Ryder.

Paul, a police officer based in Doncaster, said: "The way he has fought back from the brink has been incredible. He is the strongest person I know and is an inspiration to everyone he meets.

"If we can make the changes to our home then that would make his and our lives so much easier. It would give William some independence."

William suffered a stroke before he was born 13 weeks premature and weighing only 1lb 3oz in 2011.

He spent the first two years of his life living in Doncaster Royal Infirmary and St George's Hospital in London battling chronic lung disease.

William and Paul Ryder.

The youngster then overcame pneumonia, a second stroke and was treated for suspected meningitis.

William is currently being treated at Sheffield Children's Hospital since a second stroke and undergoing surgery to relieve fluid on his brain in October.

While he has lost the feeling down his right side, he is undergoing physiotherapy and Paul and Michelle hope to have their boy home by the spring.

Paul said they need to extend their home to include a lift, wet room and hoists need to be fitted which will cost in the region of £10, 000.

He added: "The support we have had so far has been fantastic. People have been holding raffles for us and other fundraising activities.

"We also know of some people who are looking at doing the national Three Peaks Challenge and Michelle and I are looking at organising a cycling challenge.

"If people would get behind us we would be so grateful."

To support the fundraising cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/williamthefighter