Commuter chaos on M1 in South Yorkshire

Traffic has been stopped in all lanes of the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning following a collision.

The collision happened on the southbound stretch between junctions 35 and 35a – for Thorpe Hesley and Chapeltown - earlier this morning.

Traffic on the M1 is affected this morning

Emergency serviced are at the scene.

No other details have yet been released.

