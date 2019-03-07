COMPETITION: Win tickets to see mod rock legends From The Jam at Magna

South Yorkshire’s science adventure centre Magna is offering six pairs of tickets to see mod legends From the Jam as it continues its 2019 events programme.

The year got off with a bang last month as with an unforgettable evening of ska and 2-Tone music featuring the former Specials star Neville Staple’s band and The Beat Goes Bang.

More than 800 fans packed out the Rotherham venue for a night celebrating 40 years of the distinctive musical genre.

The next instalment in the iconic former steelworks ‘event calendar will be on March 16 with All Mod Cons featuring From the Jam, the band led by ex-The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton and former The Gift frontman Russell Hastings.

Magna have got six pairs of From The Jam tickets to giveaway to our readers, to be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Which of these is not a hit record from The Jam?

A) Just Who is the 5 O’Clock Hero

B) It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere

C) Going Underground

Please send your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to events@magnatrust.co.uk.

Closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday, March 10.

The gig is part of the band’s sell-out nationwide tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s All Mod Cons album as well as classics such as Going Underground, Down In The Tube Station At Midnight and more.

Support bands will also include popular local talent The Mourning After and Martin Black, a gritty folk punk rock singer songwriter from Doncaster.

Magna’s Big Hall is sure to be rocking for a night to remember for all music fans.

Tickets are on sale now at www.visitmagna.co.uk/whats-on.

Competition terms and conditions: The two tickets are for From The Jam at Magna on Saturday, March 16 only.

The tickets can be used once only, and must be submitted on arrival at Magna. The tickets are non-transferable, cannot be resold and not valid in conjunction with any other offers. Over 18s only, photo ID required for entry. This is a non-smoking venue, including the use of vaporised cigarettes.