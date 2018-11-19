Complaint over sound system at Sheffield Remembrance service

A Sheffield pensioner has complained that the council sound system used for the Remembrance Day service at Barkers Pool needs replacing.

Peter Holmes, 80, who lives in Birley Rise said: “People couldn’t see anything properly and they couldn’t hear anything properly.

“The young lady who was singing had a beautiful voice and she sounded lovely and everyone clapped.

“But then the sound system started to cut out, then it came back on and then it died out again, it was absolutely terrible.”

Mr Holmes first started going to the Remembrance Day service in when he was five years old, with his father on the tram. His father also served in WW1 in France.

Peter added: “Last year it wasn’t very clever either and everybody was complaining.

“I’ve got a friend who was in the Duke of Wellington Regiment and he said wouldn’t you think that a town like Sheffield would have something better than what they have at the minute?

“The sound system was absolutely horrendous.”

Sheffield City Council have said that they will be looking into this matter to see if any improvements can be made.

Kate Sheldon, member support and civic manager said: “The remembrance service is extremely well attended, and we understand that open-air conditions can make it difficult for everyone to hear the service clearly at all times.

“The sound system used at the Remembrance Day service was hired from a company who have the supported the remembrance service and other council events for a number of years.

“There was a sound problem for a short period of time when Rebecca Lambert was performing, but this was resolved as quickly as possible.

“We greatly appreciate the effort that people made to attend this years’ service to help us mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and commemorate those who lost their lives in conflicts.”