Complaints over blue bins left half full after collection

Blue bins have sparked complaints across Sheffield as many are returned half full after scheduled collections.

Residents have been left angry at the failure to empty bins properly and are calling for new, bigger recycling bins.

People took to The Star’s Facebook page to share their complaints with the bins, which were introduced for paper and cardboard use last year.

Sheffield resident Lesley Dalby said: “The blue bin isn't big enough.

“Mine is completely full after five days. I tried leaving a neat small parcel at the side tied with string as advised but after it wasn’t taken away four times, I thought why bother.

“Now, any cardboard after the bin is full goes in the black bin which totally defeats the object of recycling.”

The blue bin is used to recycle paper and card - with collections taking place once monthly on alternative fortnights between black bin collections.

Many people have concerns that the bins are not big enough, and would prefer to use their brown bin for paper and cardboard.

Residents got a new brown bin last year, which replaced the blue box, and is used for glass, cans and plastic bottles and collected monthly.

They were phased in two stages between August and October, costing the authority around £2million, which they say will be recouped over the next two years by making savings in collection costs. They are the same size as the black bin.

Gareth Johnstone said: “The blue bins are far too narrow and don't hold enough. The council say they want people to recycle more and then they make it difficult.”

Others suggested having an optional recycling service.

Grayson Freddie Chris said: “We should have a choice as before, either use the brown bins for paper or bottles/cans and vice versa.

“Simple, but the council wont allow it.”

Sue Hudson said: “I have always ripped my cardboard boxes into to bin sized pieces and everything was fine until they changed to monthly collection.

“Now the blue bin is too small for purpose, I think like most people we should have a large blue bin and a small brown bin, or give us a choice of size.”