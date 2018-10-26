Concern for man missing from hospital in Rotherham

A police search has been launched for a man who went missing from a hospital in Rotherham.

Douglas Hall, age 43, went missing from Wathwood Hospital in Wath at around 2:10pm yesterday afternoon.

Concern is growing for Douglas, who answers to the name ‘Dougie’, as he diabetic and needs medication daily.

He also has several allergies that mean he must carry an epi-pen at all times, which he currently does not have with him.

He is thought to be wearing a dark blue tracksuit top, red t-shirt and jeans, and may also be wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Douglas is asked not to approach him, but to instead call 101 quoting incident number 454 of October 2015.