Concern for man on bridge in Sheffield

A road in Sheffield was closed by the police following concerns for the welfare of a man on a bridge.
Officers were alerted to the man on a bridge over Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, on Saturday morning and closed the road in both directions.
Specially trained officers attended the scene and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.
