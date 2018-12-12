Concern for missing Rotherham girl

A police search is under way for a missing teenage girl from Rotherham.

Precious Price, aged 15, was last seen by her family at an address in North Anston, Rotherham, at 2.30pm yesterday.

Precious Price

South Yorkshire Police said officers ‘are growing increasingly concerned’ for the girl’s welfare.

She is white, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim and has mousey brown, long hair.

When she was last seen wearing a white hooded top, white jeans and a red jacket.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 558 of December 11.