Concern for missing Rotherham man

Police officers are searching for a Rotherham man reported missing from home.

Malcolm Green, aged 37, disappeared from his home address on Dinnington Road, Woodsetts, at around 9am on Sunday, October 28.

Malcolm Green has not been seen since Sunday morning

He is white, of average build, has light brown hair and a bulldog tattoo on his right forearm.

He is believed to be wearing jeans and a dark blue T-shirt.

It is thought he may be in the Rotherham, Doncaster or Worksop areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number CX/8834/2018.