Concern for missing Sheffield boy, 17

A police search is underway for a missing teenage boy from Sheffield.

Spencer Mawson, aged 17, was last seen in the Manor area of Sheffield at 9am on Monday, October 22 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Spencer Mawson

COURT: Gang of seven men guilty of grooming and sexually abusing girls in South Yorkshire

Details of his disappearance were only released by South Yorkshire Police overnight.

He is known to frequent the Manor and Norfolk Park areas but has also been known to travel out of the South Yorkshire area.

READ MORE: The 13 men convicted so far in £90m probe into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham

Spencer is white, 6ft tall and has short, ginger hair.

APPEAL: Hunt for bogus police officers who targeted 83-year-old in Doncaster



When he was last seen he was wearing black Nike bottoms, a black padded Tommy Hilfiger coat with a hood, black Nike trainers and a small bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 10 of October 22.