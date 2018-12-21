Concern for Sheffield boy missing for nearly a month

A teenage boy from Sheffield has been missing for nearly a month, it has emerged.

Last night South Yorkshire Police revealed that 17-year-old Dominik Kroscen was reported missing after last being seen on Monday, November 26.

Dominik Kroscen

He was seen in the city centre that day and has made contact with some people by phone and social media since, but nobody has heard from him since last weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘concerns are now growing for his welfare’.

Dominik has links to both the Page Hall area of Sheffield and the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 478 of November 26.