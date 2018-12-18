Concern for Sheffield man reported missing twice in space of three days

A police search is under way for a Sheffield man reported missing for a second time in the space of three days.

Andrew Marshall, aged 46, who also uses the surname Moorhouse, was reported missing on Monday morning after last being seen in the Loxley area.

He was also reported missing last Friday, but was found safe and well the following day.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 180 of December 17.