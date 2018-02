Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Doncaster woman.

Donna Burton, aged 30, was last seen in Elsworth Close, close to Doncaster town centre, at 10,30am on Thursday morning.

She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, and with red hair past her shoulders.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Donna? Do you know where she might be?

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 741 of 8 February 2018."