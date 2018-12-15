Concern grows for missing Sheffield man 

Police say they are increasingly concerned about a man who had gone missing from his Sheffield home.

47-year-old Andrew Moorhouse hasn’t been seen since 2.10pm yesterday (December 14), when he left his home address in the Loxley area of Sheffield and got on a bus towards Bradfield.

He is a white male, 5’ 9” tall, of stocky build with ginger/white short hair and a ginger/white beard.

He was wearing a long sleeved grey shirt, green buffalo wind guard shirt, black trousers, walking boots, a black deerstalker hat and sunglasses and was carrying a large black rucksack.

If anyone has any information or thinks they may have seen him please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 732 of 14/12/2018