Concern over ‘fumes’ from Sheffield city centre ferris wheel

Sheffield’s Christmas market is in full flow and the giant Ferris Wheel is turning but behind the bright lights, generators are pumping out diesel fumes.

The council says it would be very difficult to swap diesel generators for more environmentally friendly versions after being quizzed by a fairground expert.

Liberal Democrat councillor Bob Pullin works in the fairground industry and his family run the mini rides at Endcliffe Park and the boating lake at Millhouses Park.

He asked the council about its use of generators: “How many diesel generators are currently being used to provide electricity for the Christmas market and the giant Ferris Wheel?

“Is it possible for the city to again show the way by mounting its excellent city centre events on a carbon-free model?”

Coun Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Leisure, says wherever possible the council uses mains supplies but it does have to rely on generators for most of its events.

“Some caterers and the fairground rides use diesel generators as we have banned the use of petrol from a health and safety aspect. We were asked to ban petrol generators around eight years ago due to the highly flammable nature of petrol, it was deemed bad practice to use it in crowded places.

“Five generators are being used for the Christmas market and Ferris Wheel. It would be very difficult to achieve a carbon free model with current resources but I am happy to discuss this with experts and take advice to make any practical changes.

“All major events need power but we would be pleased to have examples of carbon free events to study and look at where it would be possible to work towards this.”

Coun Lea added that the council only allows diesel or LPG generators and safety officers can refuse permission if they are in a bad condition.