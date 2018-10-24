Confusion over Sheffield tree felling continues

Confusion surround the ongoing saga over Sheffield’s trees following a meeting between council chiefs and protestors.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Lewis Dagnall, had a private meeting with Paul Brooke, co-chairman of the STAG Steering Group, on Tuesday.

Straight after the meeting, the pair gave a television interview together where Coun Dagnall said the council would fell fewer trees and Mr Brooke said he was happier with the outcome.

But since then, Coun Dagnall has refused to give an any further comment or details. And STAG has issued a statement says it has NOT approved any plans with the council.

Coun Dagnall said in the television interview: “We have had our third day of constructive talks and we have a joint programme of work for the next few weeks to give further scrutiny to the proposals that Sheffield Council and Amey put forward, which would see more trees retained. Where trees need to be removed that would be done on a phased basis. It’s fair to say we will be chopping down fewer trees.”

During the interview, Mr Brooke said: “It’s been constructive talks, we haven’t managed to reach an agreement over everything and still have work to do. We now want to go and do more scrutiny on the proposals but we welcome the fact fewer trees are going to be felled. We are happier than we were a few weeks ago.”

STAG later issued a statement from Mr Brooke, and co-chairman Chris Rust, saying: “Sheffield Council have made a statement on TV news indicating that they have a plan for future tree fellings but giving no details.

“STAG has been in confidential discussions with Sheffield Council over the past four weeks. We continue to explore possible plans with Sheffield Council and are committed to doing everything we can to help resolve this painful dispute between citizens and council.

“However STAG has not, and cannot, approve any plan from Sheffield Council. It is down to the many tree campaigners and campaign groups to decide for themselves and we have no mandate to make agreements on their behalf.

“We will seek to give Sheffield Council the best advice we can on how any plan may be received.”

Since 2012 about 5,500 trees have been cut down under the council’s felling and replacement contract aimed at improving roads and footpaths.