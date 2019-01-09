Controversial plan to convert historic Doncaster pub floor to bedsits thrown out

A controversial plan to convert a floor of a historic Doncaster pub into bedsits has been thrown out by councillors.

Members on the council’s planning committee rejected a proposal by SKS Properties to convert the ground floor of the former Horse and Jockey pub on St Sepulchre Gate West, in the town centre.

Members went against the recommendation of planning case office Elizabeth Maw who said the application should be granted.

The building’s upper floor conversion had planning permission granted in 2016.

Six councillors rejected the plans, two wanted to approve and another two members abstained.

This rejection was carried on the ground of visual impact and the impact on the historical environment

Councillors deferred a decision on the application back in December for a site visit after objections from union Unison - who have an office next to former pub - alleged residents on the upper floor were throwing rubbish into the street.

They said enforcement action had already been implemented on the landlord but they ‘have limited confidence the owner will comply’ with the notice.

Unison also said the rubbish ‘thrown onto their land’ had led to a ‘growing problem with rat infestation’ in the area.

The council also received comments from the Campaign for Real Ale which highlighted the pub’s historical importance to the area and urged any development by SKS Properties to keep key characteristics.

CAMRA also noted the pub was listed in its ‘best surviving historic public houses in Yorkshire’ back in 2011.

The application features six bedroom homes of multiple occupation – more commonly known as bedsits - with on-suite bathrooms and a shared kitchen.

Coun Mick Cooper, one of the members who voted against the application, said the application contradicted comments given by the design and conservation officer.

Coun Dave Shaw added: This road now could now be considered as an over proliferation of HMOs in this area.

“To my knowledge, there is no other type of residential property on that street other than HMOs – it feels like it to me.”