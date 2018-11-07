Coronation Street star Kym Marsh to turn on Christmas lights at Crystal Peaks

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is swapping the cobbles of Weatherfield for the malls of Crystal Peaks to turn on the centre’s Christmas lights.

The actress and former Hear ‘Say singer, who has played Corrie’s Michelle Connor for more than a decade, will be switching on the festive illuminations at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre on November 15.

The festive fun begins at 4pm and will feature a range of musical acts including performances by young musicians from neighbouring schools, dance exhibitions and local bands.

Hosting the whole fun-packed family event will be the team from Hallam FM.

And Christmas will really get under way when Kym officially flicks the switch on the centre’s spectacular Christmas light display at 6.45pm.

“We are delighted that Kym has been able to take time out from a big Coronation Street story line to join us on this very special day in the Crystal Peaks calendar,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Our light display is always extremely popular and Kym will add some extra sparkle to the start of our Christmas season.”

The 42-year-old rose to fame in 2001 after winning a place in the band Hear'Say, as a result of appearing on the reality television series Popstars – but she a year later to pursue a solo career before moving into acting and a regular role on Coronation Street.