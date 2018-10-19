Could you give a home to a Doncaster child?

During National Adoption Week, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust is encouraging adopters to come forward to help children currently waiting for a permanent, stable and loving home.

Claire Holmes, adoption team manager at the trust, said: “Our aim, this National Adoption Week, is to dispel some of those stubborn myths that cling to adoption and to invite everyone to find out more by visiting our website.

“We are seeking families from a wide range of backgrounds who can build trusting relationships with our children and meet their needs throughout life. We don’t look for specific types of people; we look for the skills and experience which make people suitable to adopt a child. We also provide training and support to build on the abilities you already have.

“Sadly, there are, at any one time, a number of children in Doncaster waiting for a permanent family. I’d like to appeal to everyone who may have been thinking about adoption to contact our adoption team.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from people who would consider adopting siblings and children over the age of four.

“You can also help raise awareness of adoption by sharing the hashtag #SupportAdoption on social media”.

Visit www.adoptingindoncaster.org for details, or contact the adoption team on 0345 112 0012, or by emailing adoption@dcstrust.co.uk