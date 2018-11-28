Councillors rule new Doncaster barbers can sell alcohol to customers despite objections 

A new Doncaster barbers has been granted permission to sell alcohol despite objections from the council’s planning department.

John Chambers who runs ManCave Barbers off Gattison Lane in Rossington, applied for an alcohol licence running from 9am-10pm seven days a week.

The applicant said the bid would ‘give him scope’ to host haircuts for stag and hen parties and those wanting a private grooming session before events at Doncaster Racecourse.

Mr Chambers said it would be ‘very, very rare’ he would open and sell alcohol from a glass fridge until 10pm and would usually operate from 9-5 Tuesday to Saturday.

Senior planning officer Mark Ramsey said objections were raised due to the application had ‘breached planning conditions’.

Steve Butler, legal representative on behalf of the applicant, said: It’s important to state that only customers will be served alcohol – there has been no representations by Environmental Health regarding any noise.

“I do accept planning’s concerns because they have a duty to look after residents and that’s why we gone above by getting the petition.

“But if I was living next to a pizza and kebab takeaways then they might cause me more concern than a hairdressers on the back.

“It will be very rare that Mr Chambers will want to open until 10pm and it just saves him having to apply for a temporary event notice which takes up to 10 days to be approved.

Mark Ramsey, senior planning officer at Doncaster Council said: “We’ve made the representation on the basis that what’s been applied for differs from the planning permission that they currently have.

“We are concerned about the loss of amenity from the late night comings and goings.”

Doncaster Council solicitor Helen Wilson on behalf of licensing chair Coun Linda Curran granted the licence with the condition no more than 10 people may be inside the building including staff.