Crash on South Yorkshire road causes disruption to bus services 

A road traffic collision on a South Yorkshire road is causing disruption to bus services operating in the area.

The collision took place in Parkgate, Rotherham earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman for First Buses said that a bus was ‘stuck’ at the scene, adding this would affect services in the area until the emergency services arrive.

They said: “Please note that due to an RTC at Parkgate, a bus is currently stuck at scene.

“The service is not involved and will affect Until emergency services on scene. Service 115 at 14.05 to Herringthorpe will be unable to operate.”