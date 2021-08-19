A former Sheffield MP has been summoned to court in connection to a fraud investigation

Jared O'Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “A former Member of Parliament has been summonsed to court in connection to a series of alleged fraud offences. Jared O'Mara, the former MP for Sheffield Hallam, has today (19 August 2021) been summonsed along with his former chief of staff, Gareth Arnold.

“The pair have been summonsed to attend Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 September 2021 in connection with offences relating to a number of allegedly fraudulent expenses claims that were submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

“O'Mara, 39, of Walker Close, Sheffield, faces seven counts of fraud and one count of entering into an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property by another, contrary to section 328(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

“Arnold, 28, of Hunter House Road, Sheffield, faces six counts of fraud.

“A third man, John Woodliff, 42, of Dunninc Terrace, Sheffield, faces one count of entering into an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property by another, contrary to section 328(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.