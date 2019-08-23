Alert issued over vehicle crime in Rotherham
Residents in part of Rotherham are being urged to make sure their vehicles are kept secure after a rise in crime.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 15:43
There has been six reports of vehicle crime on the Lion's Lodge Estate in Brampton Bierlow this month.
Officers from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team are now urging motorists to be vigilant.
In a statement, the team said: "A plea from us to residents is to double check cars are locked and ensure nothing at all is left out.
"Thieves are less likely to make the effort and risk being caught if they can't see anything to steal."