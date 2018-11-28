‘Alleged murderer of Sheffield massage parlour boss told neighbour he hoped police didn’t think it was him morning after stabbing her 70 times’

A murderer told a neighbour he hoped police didn't think he was the killer the morning after he stabbed a Sheffield massage parlour more than 70 times, prosectuors have claimed.

Lee Fueloep, 40, of Wilow Garth, Wombwell, went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday charged with the murder of Jill Hibberd.

Jill Hibberd

Opening the case, Kama Melly QC, prosecuting, said Fueloep carried out the ‘savage and repeated’ stabbing at Ms Hibberd’s home in Wombwell, at around 9pm on May 30 before stealing her red Audi TT from the driveway of the property and selling it to get money for drugs.

Kama Melly QC, prosecuting, said Fueloep, 40, attacked Ms Hibberd so many times she had injuries to her body, face, neck, arms and legs, and inflicted damage to her kidneys, liver, lung and spleen.

She said her body was found the following morning by neighbours, curled up between the sofa and a wall in the living room

Miss Melly said: “Once the neighbours realised what they had walked into, the neighbours of course, contacted the police and paramedics attended shortly before 8am.

“At around 8.20am that morning, the defendant remarked to [a neighbour] as regards the police: ‘I hope they don’t think it’s me with my record, which she found peculiar’.”

Miss Melly said Fueloep went to Ms Hibberd’s home and, once inside, they had a ‘violent confrontation’.

She said: "The defendant lost control and stabbed Ms Hibberd savagely and repeatedly.

"He then moved her body, dragging it by her ankles so the body could not be seen so easily by passers-by."

Miss Melly said Fueloep then ‘rifled through the handbag of Ms Hibberd and left her home in her Audi TT’.

The prosecutor said the defendant disposed of the car that evening and used the cash to buy ‘a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine’.

Miss Melly told the jury: "The behaviour of the defendant that night is, you might think, the behaviour of a drug addict who has come into money and is desperate to take enough drugs to just lessen the memories of his behaviour earlier that evening when he rained down those wounds upon Jill Hibberd."

Miss Melly said Ms Hibberd, 73, was the owner of Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe.

She said: “She was a woman who took care of her home and her appearance.

"She was a woman who worked long hours and she was, according to her neighbours, a woman of routine."

Miss Melly told the jury that Fueloep ‘lived near to Jill Hibberd and did not live in the same self-sufficient manner'.

She said: "The Crown submit thedefendant was a drug-user and, as a result, would frequently get to the point where he couldn't live off his benefits and would, as an act of desperation, simply knock on people's doors in the local area and try and get money off them."

Miss Melly said Fueloep returned home and ‘enjoyed the fruits of his labour’ after spending £200 on large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

She told the jury of six men and six women that the attack was ‘so vicious and sustained’ that it could not have been anything other than a murder.

The prosecutor said that Fueloep made no comment in his first police interview after he was arrested.

But in a second interview, he told detectives that he went round to Ms Hibberd's house at around 11pm to try to get some money in advance from her because he had an arrangement with her to sketch her dogs.

The prosecutor said the defendant told the police he 'was able to immediately see her body’.

She said: "He said he touched the body half-heartedly for a pulse around the thigh and neck.

"He said he ran from the house and did not dare report it because he was known to the police as a burglar."

Miss Melly said he told police any blood found at the scene from him was because he had cut himself earlier on a can.

Andrew Ashby, 23, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to a charge of handling stolen goods in relation to the Audi TT on Monday.

The trial continues.