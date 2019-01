An abandoned ambulance is causing traffic chaos on a major road close to Sheffield city centre.

The vehicle was blocking one lane on Derek Dooley Way heading out of the city at around 2pm on Wednesday.

An ambulance on Derek Dooley Way. Picture: Dan Hayes

An eyewitness said the driver's door had been left open and no paramedics could be seen.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the ambulance was dealing with an incident nearby but could not give further information at this stage.