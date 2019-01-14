Ambulance which hit man in Sheffield street ‘was on way to an emergency’

An ambulance was on its way to an emergency when it hit a man in a Sheffield Street, bosses have confirmed.

The collision on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, happened close to Pitsmoor Surgery at around 10.30am on Monday and led to the man and a student paramedic being taken to hospital.

Police at the scene.

The man – aged in his 50s – was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition and the student paramedic was also taken to Northern General Hospital with minor injuries. Burngreave Road was closed in both directions while the injured man was treated at the scene and enquiries were carried out.

In a statement, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “At around 10.30am today an emergency ambulance was involved in a road traffic collision with a pedestrian on Burngreave Road in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield.

“The ambulance was travelling to an emergency at the time of the collision.

“We deployed emergency resources to the scene and also dispatched another crew to the original emergency call. The pedestrian and a member of staff were treated on scene and then transported to hospital for further care.

“We are working with the police to help with their investigation into the cause of the collision.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 298 of January 14. South Yorkshire Police initially reported the pedestrian was female but the force later confirmed it was a man.

