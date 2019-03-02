Armed police called to Sheffield city centre office amid reports of ‘drive-by shooting’

Armed police are dealing with an incident at a Shefield city centre office building, amid reports of a ‘drive-by shooting’.

A number of police cars were dealing with an incident at the Capita building, just of Derek Dooley Way as of 5.30pm on Saturday.

The scene at the Capita building, just off Derek Dooley Way.

One eyewitness said the ground-floor windows of the building were smashed and offensive language had been sprayed onto the windows.

She said several armed response vehicles were at the scene and there were bullet holes in the glass.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.

More to follow.