Armed police sent to daylight shooting in Sheffield suburb - days after local MP launches campaign to make community safer

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am on Sunday, when there were reports of shots having been fired in Albert Road, Heeley.

A police examination of the area found evidence of a shooting and an investigation was launched. No reports of any injuries have yet been received.

Just a few days ago Louise Haigh, MP for Heeley, said her Safer Communities campaign will ask residents of Gleadless, Beauchief and Greenhill, Low Edges, Norfolk Park, Jordanthorpe, Arbourthorne, Richmond, Intake, Heeley and Meersbrook for their views of safety in the community, what they think the priorities should be and how they should be tackled.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh

She said: “Over the past few months many of my constituents have been contacting me about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods and communities, including the use of illegal off-road bikes, groups causing intimidation and noise pollution.

“It’s a real frustration to see these problems getting worse. After years of hard work, we had started to get on top of it, but clearly insufficient youth provision and our policing resources still being stretched, this is having an effect.

“I firmly believe that everyone has a right to feel safe in their own community, but under this Conservative government, things are getting worse. I have and will continue to prioritise keeping my communities safe. That’s why, over the coming months I will be out in the community speaking to residents and businesses about the issues they face and what action they think should be taken to address not just the issue, but the root causes too.

“I’m also encouraging them to have their say by completing my survey and I’ll use the feedback I receive to take collective action with South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

Shots were fired in Heeley Green, Sheffield, over the weekend (Photo: Getty)

“I’m determined to make Sheffield Heeley a safe place to live, work and play.”

Since 2015, funding for services for young people, including youth clubs and activities, has been cut by 38 per cent across Sheffield.

Ms Haigh said: “This is having an effect in our communities, meaning that young people have nothing to do and no activities to take part in. I’m also working to address the underlying issues of anti-social behaviour.”

South Yorkshire Police neighbourhood teams say their priorities for these areas are: anti-social behaviour, drug use and dealing, off-road bikes and nuisance vehicles, burglary and speeding.

Visit: https://www.louisehaigh.org.uk/news/2021/07/29/community-safety-in-sheffield-heeley/ for more on the campaign.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man was shot in Heeley during a brawl involving a number of men. on March 18.

Violence flared on Queens Road, Heeley, and the victim suffered gunshot injuries to his leg. At the time, detectives said it was a ‘targeted’ attack.