Armed police spotted in ANOTHER Sheffield street as man is seen with hands up 

Armed police have been spotted in another location in Sheffield today as part of what is believed to be a major crime-busting operation.

Video has emerged on social media reportedly showing armed cops arriving in police vehicles at Abbeydale Road, close to Chippinghouse Road, at about 7pm this evening.

Police in Abbeydale Road yesterday.

In the footage a man can be seen stood in the road with his hands up with armed police officers close to him.

This is the fourth time armed police have been spotted around the city this weekend.

READ MORE: Police recover ‘suspicious device’ from side of Sheffield bank

South Yorkshire Police today said the action is ‘not related to terrorism’.

Armed cops.

The force added that at least two of the incidents are part of a ‘pre-planned operation’ but did not divulge the nature of the investigation.

Yesterday teams of armed police were noticed inside several vehicles close to the Decathlon store near the city centre at 11am.

Residents then reported seeing a heavy armed police presence in Abbeydale Road from 11.30am until 3pm.

Eyewitness Chris Shelton said he saw a man being pinned to the floor outside the Sheffield Superstore in Abbeydale Road, after being surrounded by armed officers.

Officers in Abbeydale Road yesterday.

READ MORE: Armed police teams reportedly spotted close to Sheffield city centre

He said: “They were on him so quick. They appeared out of nowhere, and were holding him so tight.

“He didn’t have time to do anything, he was shocked. Everyone round here is really shocked, it’s not what you expect to see where you live.”

Abbeydale Road was blocked for 40 minutes following the incident, and residents saw the man being taken away by officers and put into a marked police vehicle.

Officers were also seen searching bins close-by, and a vehicle on Belper Road.

Armed officers were also seen in the Ecclesfield area that same afternoon.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The police presence on Abbeydale Road and near Decathlon yesterday were connected and all officers were there as part of a pre-planned operation.

READ MORE: Arrest made amid reports Sheffield man sent racist tweet to Wigan Athletic footballer Nathan Byrne

“We’re unable to release any further details at this stage however I can confirm that this operation does not relate to terrorism.

“The armed response in Ecclesfield was as a result of an entirely separate incident, also not related to terrorism.”

Police have not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested or charged.

We are expecting further updates to be released in the coming days.