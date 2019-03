Armed police have stopped a car in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Two police cars stopped a vehicle on St Mary’s Road at St Mary’s Roundabout at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Armed police stop a car in on St Mary's Road, Sheffield. Picture: Tom Leighton

READ MORE: This is why police were searching a Sheffield estate today

An eyewitness said armed officers were searching the vehicle.

READ MORE: How Sheffield city centre will look as Heart of the City II building scheme gets go-ahead - PICTURES

One man has been arrested in the incident.

READ MORE HERE