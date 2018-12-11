Arsonist tried to throw flammable object at people at Sheffield Council depot

An arson attack in which a man tried to throw a flammable object at people took place at Sheffield Council contractor Amey’s depot.

The man, said to be 46-year-old, struck at the depot on Olive Grove Road, Heeley, at around 6pm on Monday.

Sheffield Council's Amey depot, Olive Grove Road. Picture: Google.

South Yorkshire Police originally said the incident happened at bus company First South Yorkshire’s bus depot but Sheffield Council confirmed this afternoon it was actually at the Amey depot across the road.

The force said the man was known to those he targeted.

He is believed to have suffered ‘superficial injuries’ in the incident and fled before police officers and firefighters arrived.

A police helicopter was deployed in the wake of the incident to try to locate the culprit but he has not yet been tracked down.

Det Con Newman Holt said: “Those involved in this incident are all thought to have known each other and we are actively looking to speak to the man involved.

“He is thought to have suffered injuries as a result of the incident and it’s really important that we find him, to ensure his welfare, and speak to him about what happened.

“I’d urge anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”