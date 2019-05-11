Arsonists set fire to two vans outside South Yorkshire garage 

Firefighters were sent out to a South Yorkshire estate last night, after arsonists set two vans alight.

Crews from Rotherham station were sent to a garage located on the Far East Estate, Conisbrough at 8.50pm.

Firefighters in action

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said there were signs of a break-in at the garage, adding that both van fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters left after around an hour, after extinguishing the fires.

The incident has now been passed to South Yorkshire Police.