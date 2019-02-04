Bikes worth thousands stolen in raid at Sheffield store

Detectives investigating a third ram-raid at a bike shop on the outskirts of Sheffield in a year have released images of the models stolen.

Trek at the Fox Valley shopping park in Stocksbridge was raided at around 3.30am on Wednesday, January 30

Bikes similar to those stolen in the ram-raid. Picture: South Yokrshire Police.

Ram raiders smashed their way into the front of the store and escaped with a number of bikes bikes worth thousands of pounds.

The store's entrance main entrance remained boarded up earlier today.

A number of high-value bicycles were taken during the burglary. These include:

Trek Powerfly E bike LT7 in grey, serial number WTU033G0046N; Trek Powerfly E bike FS5 in orange, serial number WTU211G1586N; Trek Powerfly E bike WSD5 in grey, serial number WTU116G1241N and Trek Powerfly E bike FS7 in black, serial number WTU069G0411M.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/24261/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.