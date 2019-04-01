Brave police officer rescued suicidal woman from railway track in Rotherham

A brave police officer has been recognised after she helped rescue a sucidal woman from a live railway track in Rotherham.

PC Keeley Lees was presented with a Chief Constable’s commendation by Chief Insp Christopher Foster after helping to rescue the woman and her dog.

PC Keeley Lees receives her Chief Constable commendation from Chief Insp Chris Foster

READ MORE: Plans approved for giant Henderson’s Relish statue outside Sheffield Town Hall

Normally based in Doncaser, PC Lees was sent to Rotherham to help out the team.

She was presented with her award by Chief Insp Foster in Doncaster in Friday.

If you are in crisis and need help, call Samaritans on 116 123.