Building engineer finds kitchen knife in Sheffield block of flats

A building engineer found a large kitchen knife in the grounds of a block of flats in Sheffield.

Police from Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team said officers recovered the knife on Tuesday afternoon.

A building engineer found this knife in a block of flats in Sheffield. Picture: Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team.

Officers said they received a call from the engineer stating that it had been discarded in the grounds of a block of flats.

It comes as South Yorkshire Police join in Operation Sceptre – a national initative aimed at raising awareness of knife crime.

