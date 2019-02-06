Bus driver’s horror as man stabbed in Sheffield street

A bus driver has described the moment a young man was stabbed in a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were called to Ellesmere Road, Burngrave, after a fight broke out at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A police cordon in place on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

The driver was behind the wheel and driving up Ellesmere Road when the brawl broke out.

He said a ‘young man’ was stabbed near the junction with Clun Street.

The driver, who did not want to be named, said: “Somebody was stabbed earlier on. It wasn't a kid but I'd say it was a young man.

“I was driving up Ellesmere Road when it happened.”

A police cordon remains in place and the road remains closed.

Another eyewitness said: “There was a fight in the street and it was just a little stabbing that's all."

A number of bus services are being diverted while the investigation is carried out.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.