Cannabis farm discovered on quiet Sheffield cul de sac sparks police appeal

Osberton Road where the cannabis was found

Police were called at 11.19am on August 12 following reports from an energy provider that a cannabis farm had been found on Osberton Place, between Psalter Lane and Sharrowvale Road, Sheffield.

On arrival officers found cannabis plants at varying stages of growth across several rooms in the property. Police say that inquiries are ongoing.

The road has also been dug up to repair cables which had been used to divert electricity to power the farm.

The road had been dug up to repair cables which had been used to divert electricity to power the farm.

Sheffield North West NPT Acting Inspector, Adam Wood, told the Sheffield Telegraph: “The production of cannabis is often just one part of wider organised criminality, which fuels violence and other offences in our communities.“I would encourage members of the public to share information with us.

"If you have suspicions about the production of drugs where you live, then we want to hear about it.“Even the smallest of details can help to create a bigger picture around a property, which enables us to take action.“Information can be reported by calling 101 or by using our online portal.“You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 298 of August 12.

This is the third cannabis bust in Sheffield in the last two weeks, as 30kg was found in a disused cafe on Ecclesall Road on August 5. The haul would have had a street value of around £30,000, police said.

Police say that landlords should be vigilant as criminals are exploiting empty properties across Sheffield and using them to grow cannabis.

There has been a rise in empty properties after the pandemic.

Roughly £200,000 worth of the drug was also discovered in properties on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, last week when the smell was brought into a nearby factory through the air conditioning.

Officers entered two two separate properties and described both as having been ‘extensively modified’ for cannabis production.