Car lands upside down after smash on Sheffield road

A car ended up on its roof on a Sheffield street after a shocking car crash last night.

The collision happened at around 9.30pm when a silver Audi A3 hit a parked black VW Golf on Staniforth Road, Darnall.

The Audi then completely flipped over, landing upside down at the scene near the junction with Ribston Road.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle ended up on its roof 'due to the manner of driving'.

Two men who were in the Audi were arrested on suspicion of motoring offences. One was taken to the Northern General Hospital to be checked over, but there were no serious injuries.

No-one was in the VW at the time of the incident.