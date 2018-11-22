CCTV being reviewed after masked men steal cigarettes and meat in raid on Sheffield supermarket

An investigation is continuing after a gang of masked men armed with crowbars broke into a Sheffield supermarket and stole cigarettes and meat.

Police said the Co-op store on Manor Park was broken into around 12.50am on Tuesday.

The entrance to the store was damaged in the break-in.

An eyewitness said the gang all wore jumpsuits and face masks.

He said one wore an ‘anonymous mask’ and they used crowbards to break in through the store's entrance.

They then stole meat, dog food and cigarettes before escaping in a white Volkswagen car.

Police said officers were currently reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.