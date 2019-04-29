Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in a Sheffield street have released CCTV footage of the man they believe killed him eight months after the incident.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed in the chest during an ‘altercation’ near to Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

The 30-year-old is wanted over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett who was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, and died four days later. Quote incident 827 of August 14, 2018.

He died in hospital four days later as a result of his injuries.

Now, more than eight months on, detectives have released CCTV footage of Ahmed Farrah, 30, who they say they need to speak to in connection with Kavan’s death.

The footage shows him visiting the Minor Injuries Clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries which police said he sustained earlier that evening close to where Kavan was stabbed.

Farrah, also known as Reggie, is from the Broomhall area but also has links to Cardiff.

Det Chief Insp Jude Ashmore, leading the investigation, said: “My appeal today is simple – someone knows where Farrah is, or where he has been staying. Farrah knows he is wanted by police and I do believe there are people who have information as to where he could be but haven’t yet come forward.

“I’d urge those people to think of Kavan’s family, who are so desperately seeking answers about what happened to him. Put yourself in their shoes, if it was your loved one you too would want answers and we need people to keep speaking to us.

“The footage we have released today shows Farrah, on the night of Kavan’s death, walking towards the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and attending the Minor Injuries Clinic. He was treated for facial injuries, which we believe he sustained earlier that evening near to Langsett Walk.

“Farrah returned to the hospital the following morning on Wednesday, August 15, but it is also possible that he sought treatment somewhere else in the days after what happened.

“Did you see him that evening or the following day? Do you know where he went afterwards?

“Please contact us if you have any information that could assist with our enquiries. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone who sees Farrah should call 999 straight away. If you have any other information about where he might be, or relating to Kavan’s death, please call either 101 quoting incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018 or speak to officers in the incident room on 01709 443507.

Crimestoppers has also extended its reward in relation to Farrah.

To provide information to them anonymously, call 0800 555111.