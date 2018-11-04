Concern for missing Doncaster woman not seen for two days

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Doncaster woman who has not been seen for two days.

Hayley Dunkley

Hayley Dunkley, 28, was last seen in the Balby area on Friday, November 2.

She is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white fleecy jacket an dgrey Nike trainers.

anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 842 of November 3.