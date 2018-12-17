Court LIVE: Man to be sentenced for murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

A man found guilty of the murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss is due to be sentenced this morning.

We will be live at Sheffield Crown Court for the sentencing of Lee Fueleop who murdered Jill Hibberd in her own home. Refresh the page for updates.

Lee Fueleop is due to be sentenced for the murder of Jill Hibberd

