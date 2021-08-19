CPS issues statement on former Sheffield MP's summons

Jared O'Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam

O’Mara and his former chief of staff, Gareth Arnold were summonsed to court on August 19 in connection to a series of alleged fraud offences.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Special Crime at the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jared O’Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

“The charges relates to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019 jointly with Gareth Arnold, who is also charged with six counts of the same offence.

“Jared O’Mara is charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence. The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.