Crash causes long delays on A1(M) near Doncaster

Motorists face lengthy delays and up to EIGHT miles of queues on the A1(M) near Doncaster following an earlier crash.

Highways England said there were around 40 minutes of ‘residual delays’ following a crash on the northbound carriageway near junction 38 at Redhouse.

The scene of the earlier crash on the A1(M). Picture: Highways England

It added the scene had now been cleared but there were queues spanning around eight miles back to junction 35 where the A1(M) meets the M18.

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead.