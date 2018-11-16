Dangerous driver admits killing woman in Barnsley horror crash

A man has admitted killing a woman by dangerous driving after a lorry hit her before crashing into a house in Barnsley.

Karn Hill, 23, of East View, Cudworth, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Jacqueline Wileman by dangerous driving on September 14.

The scene where the lorry crashed into a house in Brierley, Barnsley.

The lorry hit Ms Wileman, 58, on Common Lane, Brierley, before ploughing into a house in nearby Park View, causing substantial strucutrual damage.

READ MORE: Sheffield Labour MP ‘to face vote of no confidence’

Hill appeared at Sheffield Crown Court alongside David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll , 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 55, who have also been charged in relation to the incident.

READ MORE: Court LIVE: Rotherham child sex grooming gang to be sentenced | Sheffield crash inquests open

Jacqueline Wileman.

Mellor, of Bank End Road, Worsbrough Dale, admitted a charge of aggravated vehicle taking.

Mawhinney, of Calder Crescent, Kendray, and Carroll, of Chestnut Street, Grimethorpe, also face charges of aggravated vehicle taking.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also charged with failing to provide a sample.

READ MORE: There’s no Santa’s Grotto in Sheffield’s Fargate this Christmas – but don’t worry

The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC adjourned the case and set a provisional trial date of February, 4, 2019.

All four men were remanded in custody.